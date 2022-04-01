Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

TXT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.