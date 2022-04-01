Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.96. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.00 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

