Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will announce $412.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.30 million and the highest is $433.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.07. 2,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,435,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

