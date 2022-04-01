Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 2,109,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,606. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,945,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

