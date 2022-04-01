Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.39. 748,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

