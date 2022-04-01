Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

