Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. 12,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

