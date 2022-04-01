Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

