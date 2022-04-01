Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

