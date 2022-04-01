Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Price Target at $87.79

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 1,023,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,978. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $49,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

