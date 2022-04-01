Analysts Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

