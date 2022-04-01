Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$15.72

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.00. 187,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,060. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.91.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

