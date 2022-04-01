Analysts Set Expectations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

