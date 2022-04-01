Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.