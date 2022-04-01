Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

