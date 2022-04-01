Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $37.75

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.