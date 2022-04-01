Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $37.75

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
