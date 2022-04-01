Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $401.89

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,089. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

