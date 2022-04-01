Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $559.75

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $559.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.03. The stock had a trading volume of 418,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $351.87 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.