Analyzing Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aeva Technologies Competitors 667 2563 2989 82 2.39

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.17%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.49 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.10 billion $125.58 million 21.94

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

