Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 90,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.