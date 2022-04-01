Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 90,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
