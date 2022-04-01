Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 58.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.