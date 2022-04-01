Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

AEHL stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.