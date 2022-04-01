Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.23.

AR opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

