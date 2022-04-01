Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Anthem stock opened at $491.22 on Friday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

