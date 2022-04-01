Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,408.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,419.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

