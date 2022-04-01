ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.62 or 0.07330122 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,394.44 or 0.99665864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045815 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars.

