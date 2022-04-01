Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AINV stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,591,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

