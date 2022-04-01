Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 134,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 380,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

