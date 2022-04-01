Aptinyx Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

APTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.