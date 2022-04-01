Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

