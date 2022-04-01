Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of RKDA stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 2,249,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,043. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

