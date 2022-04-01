ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $85.48. 3,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 309,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

