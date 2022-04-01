Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Markel by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $10.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,485.70. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,271.17. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,138.00 and a 52 week high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

