Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 1,301,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,439,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

