Arcus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.27. 935,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,587,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

