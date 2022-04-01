Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 278,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

