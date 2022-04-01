Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.29. 90,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.92. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.