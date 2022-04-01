Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $970.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $190,687. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

