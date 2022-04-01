Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $16.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

