ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 13,289 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 373.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $13.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.69. 161,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

