ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1,165.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.86. 4,439,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

