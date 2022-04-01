ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $75.73 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $75,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,023. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.