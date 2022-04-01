ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 43,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,717. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.