ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,341 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 573,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.