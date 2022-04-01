Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Shares of ARHS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.