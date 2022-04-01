Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

