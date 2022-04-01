Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 326.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

