ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.