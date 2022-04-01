ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,345 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.49 and a 200 day moving average of $565.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.74 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

