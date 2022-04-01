ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,241 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CRSR opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

