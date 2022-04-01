ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 12,765 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $39.37 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

